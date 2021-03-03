Bishop Brings Christ to The People

Ireland’s government has lurched from crisis to crisis during the past year, refusing to test people arriving from overseas or ban the tens of thousands arriving on flights while keeping their own people under house arrest and banning Mass.

It has been a difficult time for priests, who are banned from public Mass for almost a full year now, despite having to watch videos emerging of large numbers attending Black Lives Matter protests and even Friday prayers at Mosques, with the media and the government refusing to mention either.

Since last March however, many priests have done their best within the circumstances, even if many feel frustrated with the lack of public Mass.

One noticeable effort has been made since last year by Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan of Waterford and Lismore Diocese. He has regularly updated videos on his Youtube channel.

On a number of occasions, he has also processed with the Blessed Sacrament through the streets of Waterford City, most recently doing this yesterday.