Putting the Euthanasia Genie Back in the Bottle

Ireland is considering the legalization of Assisted Suicide and Euthanasia.

An Bille um Bás Dínitiúil, 2020 — The Dying with Dignity Bill 2020 — is before the Oireachtas right now. Naïve people think we can try this radical experiment and then just repeal it if it ‘does not work.’ Once legalized, the consequences will be nigh impossible to reverse.

The only time a law on Euthanasia has been repealed occurred in the Northern Territory of Australia where it was legal between 1996-97. The Australian Federal Government overturned the law because their Territories are under federal jurisdiction.

The genie does NOT want to go back in the bottle — 2019 Euthanasia was made legal in the State of Victoria and it will become legal this year in the State of Western Australia.

Definitions:

Assisted Suicide: [AS] a person takes a legally-provided toxic dose of medication to die at their own hand. (Jurisdictions like the USA only allow Assisted Suicide.)

Voluntary Euthanasia: [VE] a health-care provider legally injects a lethal dose of medication to intentionally kill a willing person. (This is allowed under certain provisions in the Dying with Dignity Bill 2020.)

Involuntary Euthanasia: [IE] a person — typically a health-care provider or family member — administers a lethal dose of medication to intentionally kill an unwilling person without consent. (This is happening in the Netherlands and Belgium: reasonable people call this ‘murder.’)

Personal Autonomy

In our Post-Modern society ‘Personal Autonomy’ is the prime justification for Voluntary Euthanasia: which is a legal homicide. The wishes of the individual are the paramount justification. Some people are allowed to demand that another person — on behalf of the state — must kill them. There is no consideration of the choices of family, friends, community, society at-large nor consideration of the effects on our established cultural norms, Human Rights and hundreds of years of legal and medical precedent.

A concrete analogy (well, metal actually!) of how one person may affect others can be seen in the Newtons Cradle! Watch how even stationary metal balls affect the movement of the others — a similar effect happens with the interaction between people in society!