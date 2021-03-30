'Satan is taking Advantage of Pandemic' Pope Francis

In his Sunday Angelus address, Pope Francis said that, ‘the Evil One is taking advantage of the crisis to disseminate distrust, desperation, and discord’.

As many Catholics across Europe face discrimination from anti religious governments, specifically in Ireland, the pope’s words are a welcome start to hopefully some pushback from the Vatican.

Continuing on, Francis said, ‘And us? What should we do? The one who shows us is the Virgin Mary, the Mother of Jesus, who is also his first disciple. She followed her Son. She took upon herself her own portion of suffering, of darkness, of confusion, and she walked the way of the passion keeping the lamp of faith lit in her heart. With God’s grace, we too can make that journey’.

With Europe already sidelined by secularism, demographic ‘winter’ (as Francis calls it) and a loss of a sense of purpose, the current malaise regarding the Coronavirus has only exacerbated problems on the continent and will surely do so for the coming decade, in terms of economy and society.

The address in full: