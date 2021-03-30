'Satan is taking Advantage of Pandemic' Pope Francis

In his Sunday Angelus address, Pope Francis said that, ‘the Evil One is taking advantage of the crisis to disseminate distrust, desperation, and discord’.
As many Catholics across Europe face discrimination from anti religious governments, specifically in Ireland, the pope’s words are a welcome start to hopefully some pushback from the Vatican.
Continuing on, Francis said, ‘And us? What should we do? The one who shows us is the Virgin Mary, the Mother of Jesus, who is also his first disciple. She followed her Son. She took upon herself her own portion of suffering, of darkness, of confusion, and she walked the way of the passion keeping the lamp of faith lit in her heart. With God’s grace, we too can make that journey’.
With Europe already sidelined by secularism, demographic ‘winter’ (as Francis calls it) and a loss of a sense of purpose, the current malaise regarding the Coronavirus has only exacerbated problems on the continent and will surely do so for the coming decade, in terms of economy and society.
The address in full:
Dear brothers and sisters,
We have begun Holy Week. For the second time we will live it within the context of the pandemic. Last year we were more shaken up; this year it is more trying for us. And the economic crisis has become heavy.
In this historical and social situation, what is God doing? He takes up the cross. Jesus takes up the cross, that is, he takes on the evil that this situation entails, the physical and psychological evil – and above all the spiritual evil – because the Evil One is taking advantage of the crisis to disseminate distrust, desperation, and discord.
And us? What should we do? The one who shows us is the Virgin Mary, the Mother of Jesus, who is also his first disciple. She followed her Son. She took upon herself her own portion of suffering, of darkness, of confusion, and she walked the way of the passion keeping the lamp of faith lit in her heart. With God’s grace, we too can make that journey. And, along the daily way of the cross, we meet the faces of so many brothers and sisters in difficulty: let us not pass by, let us allow our hearts to be moved with compassion, and let us draw near. When it happens, like the Cyrenian, we might think: “Why me?” But then we will discover the gift that, without our own merit, has touched us.
Let us pray for all the victims of violence, in particular the victims of this morning's attack in Indonesia, in front of the Cathedral of Makassar.
May the Madonna who always precedes us on the path of faith help us.