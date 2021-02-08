The Super Bowl Champion Who Serves Latin Mass

He may not have been successful last night, but Harrison Butker is a Super Bowl Champion having won the trophy with Kansas City Chiefs in 2020. He also played like a champion in last night’s defeat to the Tampa Bay Bucaneers, scoring all 9 of his team’s points on the night.

What many do not know about Harrison is that he is a practising Catholic, having rediscovered his faith in University.

After a period of exploring different parts of Christianity in a general sense, Butker began asking a local Catholic priest some questions about the faith.

When he attended Confession after a period of rediscovering the faith, he says that this was the turning point in his life.

After being invited to a Traditional Latin Mass, he said he was attracted because it goes against the world. He said that it opened him up to the great work of people like Saint Augustine and Saint Thomas Aquinas. So inspired was he that he now serves at the Mass every Sunday.

He said that ‘Middle of the road Catholicism is the way to keep everybody happy. But young people want something noble and beautiful. This stood the test of time for 1,500 years. It isn’t about what songs can get someone excited…this has lasted 1,500 years, it’s worthy’.

When asked what he gets out of it, he said ‘The reverence. Communion is received kneeling on the tongue. This is the foundation of the Catholic faith’.

You can watch the interview with Harrison discussing his faith here. Pray for him and for his young family.