Exorcism Carried Out On Irish Parliament

In 2018, the entire world was shocked by images of Irish politicians laughing, singing and dancing about abortion at Dublin Castle. Many expressed sheer ecstasy at the potential of babies being bludgeoned to death on Irish soil. The world further recoiled when those same Irish politicians voted later on that year to make sure that babies born alive during abortions would not be kept alive, that doctors would have to make sure that those babies did not receive pain relief and that disability was grounds for putting down an unborn child.

Since then, the country’s houses of parliament have become even more debased. Only weeks ago, Socialist politician decided that a pandemic was an opportune time to put forth a bill to allow for euthanasia. Ireland, which has one of the highest elder abuse rates in the world, is now on course to legalise people coercing elderly people, disable people and sick people into committing suicide with the help of the state.

With these blatantly demonic forces at play, a significant group of Catholics (around 200) gathered at Leinster House on Tuesday 8th December in Dublin to pray the Rosary. After praying the Rosary, a minor exorcism was carried out on the building. The building has an interesting history, having been conveniently built a 30 second walk from the nearby Grand Lodge of Freemasons.