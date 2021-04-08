Possible New Caravaggio Painting of Christ Discovered

At an auction in Madrid this past week, a painting of Christ titled ‘Crowning of Thorns’, believed to be from painter 17th Century Spaniard Jose de Ribera was pulled at the last minute. It was selling for €1,500.

It was pulled after a number of experts suggested that the detail on the Crown of Thorns pointed towards it being one of Caravaggio. This was due to its use of chiaroscuro, the use of strong contrasts between light and dark.

Art critic Vittori Sgarbi has said ‘‘I see it and immediately realise that the work is by Caravaggio and think that with the help of funding I can get it back to Italy. Its price could be around €100m-€150m if you sell it privately, and €50m if you sell it to a museum such as Prado’’.

Most art critics who have looked at it are convinced of its authenticity.

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