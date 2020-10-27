Soros and EU Declare WAR on Polish Catholics

These recent protests in Poland have been sparked by the manipulation a single issue to galvanise, that of the outlawing of abortion of disabled children. In Ireland, the two issues that were hammered home were the death of Savita through sepsis (even though the law protected her) and the alleged mass grave of 800 babies in a septic tank in Tuam (since disproven). In Poland, the LGBT Free Zone conspiracy and now the supposed cruelty of granting disabled children a right to be born have been the rallying points. So, what is the end game for Soros in all of this?

In Dunja Mijatovic’s 2019 report as commissioner, the pages contained within resembled a love letter to Soros more than the fulfillment of the role to which she was entrusted. Just as she publicly condemned Hungary’s Stop Soros Bill, Mijatovic shamelessly used her document to criticise those soveriegn countries who resisted Soros’s meddling.

The Commissioner observes that the government’s anti-immigrant rhetoric is also shaped around the distorted and manipulated image of the philanthropist George Soros as a “globalist” supporter of immigration. He has been subject to successive government-funded smear campaigns on billboards and media in Hungary. The Federation of Hungarian Jewish Congregations has pointed out that such campaigns against Soros have the potential to ignite antisemitism.

This wild hypocrisy, inciting churches being attacked while lamenting genuine criticism of Soros as being Anti Semitic, reveals its hand in the above passage. She sees nothing wrong with Soros interfering in Hungary’s democratic process and instead expresses sorrow that Soros was forced to relocate their Budapest office to Berlin.

On 12 April 2018, the weekly magazine Figyelő published an article “The Speculator’s People”, which consisted of a list of about 200 persons who allegedly worked for so-called “Soros organisations”. Those listed included many academics of the CEU and members of human rights and anti-corruption NGOs including the Hungarian Helsinki Committee, Amnesty International Hungary, Hungarian Civil Liberties Union, Transparency International Hungary and K-Monitor, and staff of NGOs working with Roma and immigrants. 48 The philanthropist George Soros himself has been subject to successive government-funded smear campaigns on billboards and media in Hungary. The Open Society Foundations, founded by Soros, closed their Budapest office in August 2018 and relocated to Berlin.

Hungary and Poland have resisted EU immigration for one simple reason, their relatively low abortion rates mean that they do not need it. Hungary especially have cultivated a prolife society in recent years, offering financial help to families who have given birth. As a result of these policies, Hungary had a 0.67% increase in birth rates in 2020. It has successively increased each year for the past number of years. Soros himself, has identified this as being problematic as it makes them resistant to his own migration policies, which he claims were a founding principal of the European Union. Free movement was, not mass migration, certainly not mass migration of non Europeans while European birth rates fall. One article in The Guardian deals with Poland and Hungary’s approach, identifying that mass exodus of Poles since joining the EU has affected their birth rates. Compared to Hungary, Ireland’s birth rates ds the anti National ideals of Soros and others that always lead to a decline in birth rates and seek to turn nations into economic units rato not stack up well, collapsing 24% in 5 years after abortion rates climbed from single digits to 6,666 in 2019. European media outlets have recently decided that any criticism of Europe’s demographic decline is because of a conspiracy called the Great Replacement Theory, which is apparently racist and even anti Semitic. They never say that it is untrue however, even Pope Francis and Cardinal Sarah have expressed their worries over the low birth rates Europe’s anti Natalism.

Pope Francis’s most recent encyclical, Fratelli Tutti condemns the anti National ideals of Soros and others that always leads to a decline in birth rates and seek to turn nations into economic units rather than homelands that foster family and faith.

[19] A decline in the birthrate, which leads to the aging of the population, together with the relegation of the elderly to a sad and lonely existence, is a subtle way of stating that it is all about us, that our individual concerns are the only thing that matters.

[12] “Opening up to the world” is an expression that has been co-opted by the economic and financial sector and is now used exclusively of openness to foreign interests or to the freedom of economic powers to invest without obstacles or complications in all countries. Local conflicts and disregard for the common good are exploited by the global economy in order to impose a single cultural model. This culture unifies the world, but divides persons and nations, for “as society becomes ever more globalized, it makes us neighbours, but does not make us brothers”.[9] We are more alone than ever in an increasingly massified world that promotes individual interests and weakens the communitarian dimension of life. Indeed, there are markets where individuals become mere consumers or bystanders. As a rule, the advance of this kind of globalism strengthens the identity of the more powerful, who can protect themselves, but it tends to diminish the identity of the weaker and poorer regions, making them more vulnerable and dependent. In this way, political life becomes increasingly fragile in the face of transnational economic powers that operate with the principle of “divide and conquer”.

100. I am certainly not proposing an authoritarian and abstract universalism, devised or planned by a small group and presented as an ideal for the sake of levelling, dominating and plundering. One model of globalization in fact “consciously aims at a one-dimensional uniformity and seeks to eliminate all differences and traditions in a superficial quest for unity… If a certain kind of globalization claims to make everyone uniform, to level everyone out, that globalization destroys the rich gifts and uniqueness of each person and each people”.[78] This false universalism ends up depriving the world of its various colours, its beauty and, ultimately, its humanity. For “the future is not monochrome; if we are courageous, we can contemplate it in all the variety and diversity of what each individual person has to offer. How much our human family needs to learn to live together in harmony and peace, without all of us having to be the same!”[79]

105. Individualism does not make us more free, more equal, more fraternal. The mere sum of individual interests is not capable of generating a better world for the whole human family. Nor can it save us from the many ills that are now increasingly globalized. Radical individualism is a virus that is extremely difficult to eliminate, for it is clever. It makes us believe that everything consists in giving free rein to our own ambitions, as if by pursuing ever greater ambitions and creating safety nets we would somehow be serving the common good.

38. Sadly, some “are attracted by Western culture, sometimes with unrealistic expectations that expose them to grave disappointments. Unscrupulous traffickers, frequently linked to drug cartels or arms cartels, exploit the weakness of migrants, who too often experience violence, trafficking, psychological and physical abuse and untold sufferings on their journey”.[37] Those who emigrate “experience separation from their place of origin, and often a cultural and religious uprooting as well. Fragmentation is also felt by the communities they leave behind, which lose their most vigorous and enterprising elements, and by families, especially when one or both of the parents migrates, leaving the children in the country of origin”.[38] For this reason, “there is also a need to reaffirm the right not to emigrate, that is, to remain in one’s homeland”.[39]

41. I realize that some people are hesitant and fearful with regard to migrants. I consider this part of our natural instinct of self-defence.

The violence in Poland is only going to get more intense, as various international abortion companies, the European Union, the European Commission for Human Rights and various George Soros affiliated media outlets pile the pressure on. We’ve seen this in recent days, with the Soros linked Irish abortion campaign mocking attacks on the home of the Archbishop of Wroclaw.