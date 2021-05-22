Irish Catholics Rally Against Abortion

As Ireland approaches the third anniversary of the legalisation of killing unborn babies, a large group of Irish Catholics gathered in Cork today to pray the Stations of the Cross in reparation for the 6,666+ children aborted since the law was passed.
At Corrin Hill in Cork, 100 Catholics gathered today to pray the Stations of Reparation for the horrible sin of aborting beautiful babies.
The event puts an emphasis on the religious aspect to abortion, which is well known to Ireland’s pro aborts. They focused almost exclusively on insulting the church in 2018, refusing time and again to engage in any meaningful debate about what they were legalising. Pray, fast and repent in order to bring about an Ireland which appreciates the culture of life once more.