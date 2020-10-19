New Website Catalogues Crimes Against Catholics

2020 has seen many old problems rear their heads to a new audience, pandemics for one. Another old problem rearing its head in a vulgar manner is that of American anti Catholicism.

In recent months, the United States has become a hotbed for violent anti Catholic hatred, often in a manner that would make the Ku Klux Klan of the 1800s proud. Statues have been torn down by the Black Lives Matter Marxist Terror Group, St. Damien has been accused of white supremacy by the Democrats for helping people with leprosy and Amy Coney Barrett has been levelled with sectarian bigotry in a way that her Jewish predecessor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, was not.

The violence has often spilled over into churches being torched and altars being desecrated. Some Democratic areas are even beginning to resemble 1930s Spain in the intensity and vitriolic nature of the destruction. Not only is the United States experiencing this, but Europe and other parts of the world have seen a sharp rise in this demonic activity.

Two brothers have taken it upon themselves to make others aware of the scale of these atrocities. Aged in their early 20s, they have launched SaintSeven.Live as a means of providing daily maps and statistics that outline such events as they happen.

Listed currently are 62 incidents for the month of October, 6 assaults, 46 vandalisms and 9 arsons. Many of them occurring in the American state of California. Users are able to report incidents by utilising an easy to use form on the homepage.

We asked the guys to tell us more about their website:

‘Our site saintseven.live launched (07/24) and has received positive attention from the Catholic community online, mainly through Twitter. It shows live data on crimes against Catholics. The site's data relies on input from the community through an incident report form on the site or twitter mentions, because of this we want this site to reach as many people as possible so that the data stays up to date. We currently have data on crimes against Catholics in the US , Canada, Netherlands, Poland, Nicaragua, and Spain, but want to grow to the point where we include every country that has crimes against Catholics. Community and transparency are our main focus with this site, many of these crimes go unreported by the major media outlets and so developing this site was for the community to clearly see these incidents, be aware, and help each other out. Government leaders are refusing to acknowledge the recent spike in crimes against Catholics and in doing so are enabling this trend to continue into the future. We are trying to give our community the proper tools to stay safe and grow awareness on this issue. The site is completely free and because of the importance of this topic it is also ad-free. To support our goals and the site's future users can become our patron through our Patreon linked on saintseven.live/support’.

Let’s get behind this great initiative and use it to keep track of our brothers and sisters who are being persecuted for the faith. Christians are the most persecuted faith in the world by some margin, though the media would have people believe differently. Let’s work together to get the truth to people.