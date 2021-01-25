Irish Catholic Schools Promote Abortion, Gender Theory

By some contrast, 2020 also saw members of Far Left Terror Group Antifa successfully intimidate a number of Catholic schools into cancelling an appearance by Catholic Jason Evert, when he wished to speak to them about Catholic sexuality. Such farce illustrates the sheer depth of the identity crisis in our Catholic schools. We need to make a start with regards to rectifying this.

We assume also, that many Catholic schools might not allow the Rainbow Flag to be so pervasive if they knew of its meaning. This flag is deeply problematic. It is not, as some claim, about equality or respect.

The Rainbow flag, for anyone who does not know, is anti Catholic not just in the sexual lifestyles that it represents, but also in the minds of those who created it. Gilbert Baker, who designed the flag in 1978, despised Catholicism and in 1979 formed a cohort known as the ‘Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence’, a Drag Queen group who dressed up as Nuns to mock the Catholic faith and performed provocative acts upon one another in Drag. In 1982, they interrupted an interfaith prayer meeting in St. Mary’s Cathedral in California in order to intimidate Christians. Starting in 1995, they carried out pub crawls which served as mock Stations of the Cross each Easter Sunday, handing out condoms and mocking the Mass by passing Vanilla Wafers and Jagermeister shots to attendees in a demonic parody of the Eucharist. In 1999, they brought a semi-nude ‘Hunky Jesus’ to carry the Cross through the streets of San Francisco in order to mock Catholics.

Baker, fuelled by this hatred for Catholicism, was inspired by Allen Ginsburg, open paedophile and founder of the North American Man Boy Love Association, to produce the rainbow flag and disseminate it. When it was raised in 1978, it represented, not equality, nor fair treatment, instead it represented the following:

Pink - Sex

Red - Life

Orange - Healing

Yellow - Sunlight

Turquoise - Magic/Art

Indigo - Serenity

Violet - Spirit

Do the Catholic schools who bear this flag honestly believe that any 12 year old in their care has a pastoral requirement for a specific flag for sex? Or for Magic? Or whatever is implied by Spirit? And if they do, do they need this to greet them as they arrive in to school in the morning? If not, then it begs the question as to why any flag would be put their that is not for the child’s benefit, especially when it pertains to the sexual activities of adults that are ordained by certain political parties, such as the one that Maria Walsh is a part of.

Similarly, the very concept of a flag representing ‘Transgenderism’ represents an outright denial of the very basis of the Book of Genesis, the idea that God created man and woman. Mutilating a child’s genitals or destroying their little bodies with hormone blockers because of a parent with Munchausen by proxy, or worse still, undiagnosed autism, those are court cases which the church will be faced with in the decades to come. By tolerating this flag flying in the faces of impressionable little children, who are NOT taught a single thing about Catholic morality in its place, the church is leaving itself open to potential legal cases for enabling abusers and failing to provide protection for vulnerable children exposed to disorientating adult sexualities and forms of dysphoria.

Are the children taught that the inventor of the distinction between gender and sex was a paedophile who forced two children to kill themselves as adults because of the trauma of being subjected to his experiments? Or is that somehow inconvenient?

These schools are not producing Mass going Catholics, they are not producing vocations to religious life and they are not producing vocations to married life either. So what is the point of them?

The Irish church is sticking with these because it is what they have always done, but they are becoming counter productive. It would be better to withdraw from as many as possible, consolidating influence into a smaller pool of more faithful schools. The arguments against this are that the overall influence would dwindle as a result, but how could it possibly be any less influential than it is now? If anything that is a positive because the negative elements of so called ‘Catholic’ schools being removed would do more to assist the church than anything else.

Lastly, there is the topic of religious education in these schools. In most instances, it involves watching a film unrelated to religion, colouring in or being fed poorly formed catechesis that actually turns people off the faith. If anyone says that these things are untrue, they are lying.

Some Catholic schools will pat themselves on the back for their large assemblies that involve a prayer and for their school Masses. But then there are other incidents such as this recent one, where a priest held out his hands in an Islamic posture as a Muslim prayed on the altar to Allah. The Imam told the children that he was praying for his servants, ‘Abraham, Jesus, Muhammad’.