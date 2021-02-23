Irish Government Ignores Easter in Lockdown Update

This has not been a good week for the Irish church. Firstly, Twitter locked Bishop Kevin Doran’s Twitter account after he became overly vocal against Gino Kenny’s Euthanasia Bill.

Secondly, Taoiseach Micheal Martin completely ignored the personal pleas of the bishops during a rambling and divisive 30 minute lockdown update this evening. The bishops had sat down with the Taoiseach on Saturday last week to discuss Easter and increased numbers of mourners being allowed at Funerals.

According the official press release:

The Taoiseach thanked the Archbishops for their support and acknowledged the importance of the Church community in people’s lives at this time of stress and worry. He outlined the ongoing concerns regarding the spread of the virus, particularly the new variants, stressing that any increase at all in mobility can have serious consequences for public health and put pressure on the health service. In concluding, he said the concerns raised at the meeting would be given consideration. It was agreed to maintain dialogue as the situation evolves.

It’s hard to be optimistic about that one.

In a letter just days before, Bishop Alan McGuckian SJ released a statement which addressed those who say that Mass is not necessary.

During his dark and pessimistic speech this evening, Martin made no mention of churches, of Easter, or of religious settings.

It comes less than a week after Leo Varadkar gave an unhinged interview in which he lied about babies needing to be ‘reburied’ from the ‘tank’ in Tuam.

Bishops should not take this lightly. If Mass is still ‘banned’ in public at Easter, the bishops should ask retired Archbishop Diarmuid Martin to work wonders like he did for the Islamic Community during the Festival of Sacrifice last year, by organising outdoor Easter events at Croke Park and elsewhere. Why not?