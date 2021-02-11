The Beauty of Lourdes

Almost a year ago, the establishment friendly Irish music magazine Hot Press published a superficial piece entitled Lourdes: There’s Nothing in the Water.

Written by Eamon McCann, a rebellious former politician who holds such counter cultural positions as supporting the Irish state’s implementations of abortion and same sex marriage, it sarcastically mocked the fact that the church had closed the shrine at Lourdes, as though it had ever suggested that the water was something other than water and therefore immune from spreading disease.

Despite the nasty tone of the article, referring to Lourdes as a ‘golden shower of sanctifying grace’, it is actually of the sort that we should listen to its language. For many boomers such as McCann, they must question what happened to the church they once may not have had faith in, but at least had admiration for. He states: ‘You don’t hear much about the One True Church anymore. It’s drummed into our heads that, while Catholics are Catholics and Protestants are Protestants, we are all essentially one, worshipping the same God, sharing the same Christian values, and so forth’.

This is an important observation.

When Our Lady appeared in rural Southern France in the 1800s to a peasant girl from a dysfunctional family, she gave hope to a French Catholicism that was still living in the shadow of the French Revolution. She gave hope to the rural French maligned by the Parisian influence. Most importantly, she gave hope to those who suffered greatly like St. Bernadette. Not hope of physical relief from their sicknesses, but hope that they may come to accept their mortality. She told St. Bernadette ‘I guarantee you happiness not in this life, but in the next’. St. Bernadette was still only in her 30s when she died from her long term lung problems.

There are 69 scientifically verified miracles connected to the water at Lourdes. Those miracles are compounded by the other associated miracles, such as the discovery of the source of the water there itself in the first place and the apparition that guided St. Bernadette to it.

Life itself is a miracle, the fact that there are some who cannot see that reminds us of the words of Our Lord, ‘And he said to him: If they hear not Moses and the prophets, neither will they believe, if one rise again from the dead’. Miracles are meaningless to those without the propensity for wonder.

Yet the greatest miracle at Lourdes is the conversion that occurs in the hearts of the many who visit it. In 2009, an indie film called Lourdes was released. It was somewhat unusual in its subtlety, not to give a spoiler, but the story makes clear that accepting one’s suffering as St. Bernadette did is a miracle that has been given to millions at Lourdes. You can watch the entire film below, while it doesn’t really capture the joy of Lourdes, it does capture many of the the beautiful things about it.