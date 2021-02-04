Catholicism in Netflix's 'Night Stalker'

Netflix is not known for its fondness towards Catholicism, but God can use the arts to prod our consciences in the strangest of places.

In the popular new documentary series ‘Night Stalker’ Catholicism has a powerful prominence, as does its opposite, Satanism.

The documentary tells the story of a Catholic detective’s efforts to catch Satanist murderer and paedophile Richard Ramirez.

In the opening scenes, detective Gil Carrillo discusses how he is a Catholic and how he believes in good and evil. He states that he believes that the devil is real. He prays to keep evil away from him.

Throughout the show, Ramirez’s devotion to Satanism is apparent. He draws pentagrams during his horrific crimes and tells a woman who swears not to tell on him to ‘Swear to Satan’, something that he later adopts towards many of his victims. He even badly beats one of his victims and demands that she swear her ‘love to Satan’.

When Ramirez finally ended up on trial, he drew a pentagram on his hand and shouted ‘Hail Satan’ in the courtroom.