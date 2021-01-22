Poland's Catholic Billboard Campaign

With news that George Soros has published Poland’s second biggest radio station, the propaganda war for hearts and minds in Poland has escalated.

Fr. James Martin SJ has also weighed in on events in Poland from the USA, offering support to Soros’s leftists for their desecration of images of Our Lady.

Polish Catholics have had to try to get across their message in the last few years in a creative manner that circumvents the muscle and might of American abortion and LGBT imperialism.

One of these tactics has been the recent billboard campaign aimed at portraying aspects of the Catholic faith and the Catholic way of life.

Some of these have included abortion, such as the Choose Life exhibition which showed aborted babies in public places as a means of displaying what happens in the procedure.

Others have focused on the role of Christ in Polish society.

One set of posters included images with phrases such as It is necessary for him to reign", "Reign us Christ!", "Only in God's Almighty salvation", "If God with us is who against us", "Let us not place hope in men only in God", "Without me you can not do anything good", "Jesus Christ the King of Polish".