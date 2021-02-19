South Carolina Bans Almost All Abortions

Despite having their most radically pro abortion President ever, the prolife movement in the United States has scored a victory in the past few days in South Carolina.

The Fetal Heartbeat Bill was passed by both House and Senate before being signed by Governor Henry McMaster.

The Bill states that every abortion must be preceded by an ultrasound. If the ultrasound detects a heartbeat, then the unborn child is legally given the right to avoid being aborted.

This is a massive victory for the prolife movement, one which attests the humanity of the unborn, which uses science to do so and which will provide for a better future for South Carolina.

The Democrats present walked out when the Bill was passed, disgusted that more babies would be allowed to live.

Planned Parenthood, the world’s biggest killer of human beings per year, is planning to sue the state to attempt to overturn the Bill.