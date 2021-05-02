Irish Rosary Rallies Continue as Government Teases Mass Return

With news that public Mass will be permitted to resume by the anti Catholic Irish government on May 10th, Irish Catholics nonetheless formed Rosary Rallies outside their churches.

The statutory instruments are still in place and pose a threat as the government can arrest someone for attending Mass of Confession at anytime that they choose so long as they are not revoked.

In Cork, Wexford, Dublin, Louth and Galway today, dozens gathered at each church to pray the Rosary, one week on from the frightening storming of a Catholic church in Athlone by Gardai.

At Cork, those praying expressed frustration as Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Tanaiste Leo Varadkar.