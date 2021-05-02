Irish Rosary Rallies Continue as Government Teases Mass Return

With news that public Mass will be permitted to resume by the anti Catholic Irish government on May 10th, Irish Catholics nonetheless formed Rosary Rallies outside their churches.

The statutory instruments are still in place and pose a threat as the government can arrest someone for attending Mass of Confession at anytime that they choose so long as they are not revoked.

In Cork, Wexford, Dublin, Louth and Galway today, dozens gathered at each church to pray the Rosary, one week on from the frightening storming of a Catholic church in Athlone by Gardai.

At Cork, those praying expressed frustration as Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Tanaiste Leo Varadkar.

Pic: John Walshe

Pic: John Walshe

A significant crowd also gathered at the Apparition Chapel at Knock Shrine. Pope Francis has declared Knock Shrine as one of the official Marian shrines designated to pray for an end to the pandemic this month.

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Next week will see the last week of the Rosary Rallies before a temporary respite in the suspension of public Mass resumes on May 10th.

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