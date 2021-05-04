Should Catholics Use Reiki?

Reiki has become hugely popular in Ireland in recent years. Its presence seems to be everywhere, mostly in inassuming fashion. It is in almost every little town and village and all the practitioners who offer this alternative healing treatment give a brief outline of what it is along with an extensive list on the ailments that it can supposedly help.

Read on for an outline of what they won't tell you.

There are many things they don't tell the unsuspecting clients or even those who wish to learn the practice. For those who wish to learn the practice, much of the information will be kept hidden until they reach Level 3, which is referred to as Master Level. When a person goes for the initial initiation to learn Level 1, they are actually not fully informed by the teacher on what it is they are getting into. Those wishing to learn how to practice are given a vague description just like those who go for treatments. They are told how it is not a religion and some are even told that it is compatible with all religions which is the first deception.

What they also withhold from unsuspecting clients is that Reiki teaches the lie of self enlightenment and has practices based on the idea of Karma which are completely incompatible with Christianity. In the Reiki Level One class when it is time for the Reiki attunement the students sit in a circle with their backs to each other and are told to keep their eyes closed while the master teacher opens them up to Reiki.

They are to keep their eyes closed because they are not to witness the symbols which are being drawn over them during the invocation by the master. What they are not told is that the teacher uses a practice called "Dragon’s Breath" to do the attunements and draws occult symbols on the person’s crown, forehead, throat and heart. I wonder how many students might back out of the class if they heard the practice used is called Dragon's Breath, given that God our Father in heaven refers to Satan as the dragon who leads the whole world astray.

One thing those who go for Reiki treatments should know is how the practitioners invoke Reiki. They tell their clients that it is just an ancient practice that balances your natural energy, thereby implying it is in the same category as a massage. But what they don't tell you is that they do a calling in prayer, an invocation, calling on a whole host of different spirits and so called angels and various occult energies such as "call upon all good and enlightened souls who are working for the new Aquarian Age:". I will not mention all the names in the invocation or put up pictures of the symbols but in reference to the Aquarian age, this should put you off Reiki if you have not been put off yet.

It should put you off because it is linked to Satanism. In fact, many of the New Age teachings directly overlap with Satanism. I do not recommend researching it unless you need to, but one quote you can show to people who are deceived by such practices is that of Anton LaVey. Anton LaVey is the founder of the modern day Church of Satan and he is quoted as saying -

“In the scores of books lining the shelves of New Age bookstores, there are instructions for guided meditation, creative visualizations, out of body experiences, getting in touch with your spirit guides, fortune telling by cards, crystal balls or the stars. What if Satanists reclaimed these for their own dark purposes and integrated them into rituals dedicated to the Devil, where they rightfully belong?

New Agers have freely drawn upon all manner of Satanic material, adapting it to their own hypocritical purposes... But in truth, all ‘New Age’ labeling is, again, trying to play the Devil’s game without using His Infernal name. ” —Anton LaVey, quoted in Church of Satan, B. Barton, p.107

In hindsight, I wish that someone had pointed me to that quote or others like it before I went down that path of Reiki etc. because it would have saved me from a lot of spiritual torment. I was fooled by people who put a Christian twist on these things and by people who speak of ‘god’ but who do not know the one true God.

I was foolishly trying to use Reiki along with other things to reach God but because of my ignorance of the Bible and Catholic teachings I was badly deceived and suffered for it. It is not compatible in any way with Christianity and can not be Christianized. Reiki is Satanic at its core.

Unfortunately many are deceived by it and it is even offered in some parish centers and advertised on church notice boards. If you see it advertised in a church, take the leaflets or posters down and burn them. You would be doing a great favour to those who might not know better and who might be led astray.

Pray for those involved in such things and show them the truth wherever you can and help lead them back to Jesus Christ so that they can learn to love God the way He wills to be loved.

“May the Most Holy, Most Sacred, Most Adorable, Most

Incomprehensible and Unutterable Name of God be always

praised, blessed, loved, adored and glorified in Heaven, on earth,

and under the earth, by all the creatures of God, and by the

Sacred Heart of Our Lord Jesus Christ in the Most Holy

Sacrament of the Altar.

Amen.”

Mícheál Benedictus