Irish Bishops Slam Micheal Martin for Ignoring Them, Tell Laity to Contact Politicians

In a statement that carries more conviction than did any of their previous ones, the Catholic Bishops of Ireland have criticised Taoiseach Micheal Martin for making promises to seriously consider their pleas, yet not responding to them.

Despite assurances from the Taoiseach last month that the concerns expressed by the Archbishops would be given serious consideration, we note with disappointment that none of the issues raised has been responded to.

The Bishops have called for two areas to of concern to be addressed by the government.

- That the easing of restrictions from Level 5 should include the restoration of public worship, albeit in a safe and limited way. For people of faith not to be free to worship until regulations return to Level 2, whilst many other restrictions are eased, is seen as particularly distressing and unjust. – That the number of mourners permitted at funeral services be increased, with immediate effect, noting that in Northern Ireland this number has not been reduced below 25. The current restriction places immense burdens on grieving families, compounding the pain of their loss.

Ireland’s extreme restrictions on Mass are unscientific, since not a single outbreak was linked to Mass when it was taking place, and unusual compared to anywhere else in the world. There are some who do not believe that the church is being unfairly targeted, yet with some sporting events, most media outlets and all donut shops still operating as normal, you have to think about what is happening. Even shopping outlets which are smaller in size than churches are continuing to operate as normal, even with larger crowds.

The Bishops also stated:

We strongly believe that allowing these measures would contribute greatly to giving a sense of hope and consolation to many in our Church – in line with the central message of Easter. These measures would be a substantial support to the wellbeing of individuals and parish communities, and ultimately serve the Common Good of all.



They also stated:

It is particularly painful for Christians to be deprived, for the second year running, of the public expression of our faith during the most sacred time of Holy Week and Easter.

Lastly, this is something we want people to dwell on, they wrote:

We encourage Catholics to make their views on these issues known to their own TDs and local representatives.

From tomorrow, we’ll be organising a campaign of emailing TDs and local representatives. While realistically, we would love the Bishops to just open their doors regardless, they need to know that this public support and demand is there. Likewise, the representatives need to know that too. It’s not ideal, and we certainly should not have to beg to practice a faith that our Constitution promises us we have freedom to observe, but it could work.

It has been frustrating seeing the responses to the arbitrary restrictions imposed by the government, but lets get behind the Bishops on this one and push for a resolution.

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