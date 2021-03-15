Ireland Beware: The Slippery Slope Is Very Real

THE SLIPPERY SLOPE IS VERY REAL.

Around the world people are being emotionally blackmailed into believing that Euthanasia is ‘compassionate’ and that it helps people to ‘Die with Dignity.’ The unstated corollary is that a natural death — or dying with palliative care — is neither dignified nor compassionate.

Terms like ‘unbearable suffering’ are used to make us feel guilty, despite the fact that physical pain is an infrequent reason causing people to request Euthanasia. The statistics from Oregon show that most requests arise from some existential crisis: “The most frequently reported end-of-life concerns were loss of autonomy (87%), decreasing ability to participate in activities that made life enjoyable (90%), and loss of dignity (72%. ) Proper palliation can almost always help physical pain and can do a lot to resolve many existential crises.

The Dying with Dignity Act 2020 — An Bille um Bás Dínitiúil, 2020 — is before Oireachtas Éireann right now. If anyone in Ireland is still naïve enough to think that there is no slippery slope please look at what is happening in Canada and the Netherlands. (More information in my reviews of An Bille um Bás Dínitiúil, 2020 and Euthanasia in Canada.)

In 2015, only six years ago, the Supreme Court of Canada legalized Voluntary Euthanasia. Parliament enacted it as law 2016 through Bill C-14 and it is now euphemistically called ‘Medical Assistance in Dying’ [MAiD]. (Part of the con job is the frequent use of euphemism to soften the reality of the direct and intentional killing of sick people.)

In 2019 a lower court in Canada — the Québec Superior Court — ruled that MAiD/Voluntary Euthanasia cannot be limited to people whose natural death is "reasonably foreseeable." Bill C-7 was drafted to enact that amendment into the criminal code and is now before Parliament. The unelected Senate added a clause to C-7 intending to allow voluntary euthanasia to be administered with consent provided in a ‘Prior Directive’ or ‘Advanced Directive.’ (Through an Advanced Directive a person can consent ahead of time so when they become incompetent, their wishes are clear — in this case to receive “Voluntary” Euthanasia. Advanced directives were specifically excluded by the Supreme Court of Canada when they ruling that a person must be competent at the time of administration of Euthanasia so they are capable of withdrawing any previous consent.) That clause has since been removed by the House of Commons but the Bill must return to the Senate for further review and possible reinstatement.

What is even more serious is that as written, Bill C-7 will allow euthanasia within 18-24 months for people suffering solely from a mental illness. This is the death of all suicide prevention for depression and mental illnesses in Canada. Please listen to the 4-minute video below and imagine what would happen in the future to someone like Lia if this law is enacted.