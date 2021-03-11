Learn St. Patrick's Breastplate in Irish

With Saint Patrick’s Day coming up and this week being Seachtain na Gaeilge, we are promoting prayers in the Irish language.
Today, it is Saint Patrick’s Breastplate.
There is a video attached below that demonstrates the pronunciation.
Críost liom,
/Kreest lyum/
Christ with me,
Críost romham,
/Kreest roh-um/
Christ before me,
Críost i mo dhiaidh,
/Kreest ih muh yee-eh/
Christ behind me,
Críost istigh ionam,
/Kreest ih-shtih un-um/
Christ within me,
Críost fúm,
/Kreest foom/
Christ below me,
Críost os mo chionn,
/Kreest ohs muh khyun/
Christ above me,
Críost ar mo lámh dheis,
/Kreest air muh lawv yesh/
Christ on my right hand,
Críost ar mo lámh chlé,
/Kreest air muh lawv khlay/
Christ on my left hand,
Críost i mo luí dom,
/Kreest ih muh lee dum/
Christ in my sleeping,
Críost i mo sheasamh dom,
/Kreest ih muh hyas-uv dum/
Christ in my waking,
Críost i gcroí gach duine atá ag cuimhneamh orm,
/Kreest ih gree gokh din-eh a-taw egg kwiv-noo ur-um/
Christ in the heart of all who think of me,
Críost i mbéal gach duine a labhraíonn liom,
/Kreest ih mayl gokh din-eh ah l-ow-reen lyum/
Christ in the mouth of all who speak to me,
Críost i ngach súil a fhéachann orm,
/Kreest ih ngokh sool ah ay-khun ur-um/
Christ in every eye that looks at me,
Críost i ngach cluas a éisteann liom.
/Kreest ih ngokh clo-uss ah aysh-ten lyum/
Christ in every ear that listens to me.