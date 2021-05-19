Rangers Fans Attack Catholic Churches During Mass

After winning what some consider to be their first ever legitimate title as a new club, fans of Scottish football club Rangers FC ‘rampaged through the city centre on Saturday’ according to The Guardian.

One Catholic Church had its windows smashed up, St. Maria Goretti in Cranhill. Thugs then draped an anti Catholic banner across railings during Mass at another church alongside ‘heckling’ of Catholics attending Mass.

Meanwhile a spokesperson for the church spoke regarding anti Catholic chants during debauched celebrations in Glasgow City Centre, telling The Sun:

We welcome the First Minister’s condemnation of what she has described as 'vile anti-Catholicism' and hope that police reports passed to Procurators Fiscal make reference to the expressions of such hatred. “It is to be hoped, that the Scottish Government, the police, prosecution service and the courts hold to account the perpetrators of such hateful discrimination as well as those who incited acts of anti-Catholic prejudice.”

The SNP said in a statement:

Some of them went on to behave in a loutish and thuggish fashion in George Square – devastating property, circulating and expressing vile anti-Catholic bigotry in the centre of the city of Glasgow

The rivals of Rangers FC, Celtic, were founded by Catholic Brother Walfrid.

Some of the fan songs belonging to Rangers include ‘Hijack the Pope Mobile’.